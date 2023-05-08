8 years of 'Piku': Revisiting the tale of gentleness and familiarity

Piku is a film with an exceptionally keen ear and eye. Sircar, with the help of his writer (Juhi Chaturvedi) and a cinematographer (Kamljeet Negi) travels from Delhi to Kolkata (by car, if you please!) without the touristic curiosity of an Imtiaz Ali film. There is a charming inevitability to the shifting locations as the car trots across multi-lane highways with a silent and efficient inevitability.

No fuss, no frills, Piku’s lyricism flows out without pause for effect. Dinner table conversations in Delhi and Kolkata capture different sounds of the crockery. How does the sound designer do this? And where on earth did composer-singer Anupam Roy find the creative strength to bring back such a homespun sound of music that he injects into the souls of his characters?

I have to confess that at one point in the narration I thought the sheer weightlessness of the drama would overpower the narrative. A miracle happens to the characters’ lives every time they threaten to crumble under the burden of their ordinariness. They renew themselves through a karmic cycle which the film’s narrative holds close to its chest.

Piku is an exceptionally intimate character study. The three principal characters bare their frailties on camera as though they were part of a reality show that had no cameras. The emotions are raw and unabashed.

Amitabh Bachchan’s eccentric Bangla gentleman’s patriarchal car-wreck of a character who won’t let his daughter breathe or breed, could have easily become a caricature. With extraordinary fluency and vigour, Bachchan turns his selfish patriarchal role into an occasion to explore the ‘route’ cause of the craggy journey parents take when they become over-dependent on their children.

Padukone’s Piku is filled with an implosive anguish that blurts itself out unannounced when we least expect it. Even when she isn’t doing anything on screen, she makes you look at her. Deepika gets better with every role. She portrays her embittered standoffish character with a sense of pride and dignity that no domestic strain, or even a father who obsesses over his bowel movements can snatch away .