9 Holi songs that you probably aren’t familiar with

We all dig out the same old Holi songs like , Jai Jai shiv Shankar(which is not really a Holi song) Holi ke din dil khil jaate hain, Holi aeee re aeee re and Rang barse every year. How about trying these disarming Holi songs that you probably never heard?

1. Rang ras barse hai dheere dheere (Yaar Kasam):A 1985 potboiler with music by the underrated Usha Khanna (Jane Campion must have had Usha in mind when she spoke of fighting against the men in the entertainment industry), this Holi song provides the rare double treat of bringing two of our most accomplished contemporary male vocalists Yesudas and Hariharan in a rare fun mode. They are normally associated with quasi-philosophical reflective songs, right? Watch them let their hair down in this rumbustious Holi song. Composer Usha Khanna also joins in the revelry.

2. Bhagi Re Bhagi Brij Bala (Rajput): Vijay Anand had an exceptional flair for filming songs. This Holi song in Rajput—the only other Holi sequence that Vijay Anand shot was for his classic Guide—was a kaleidoscope of colours and robust vocals by Mahendra Kapoor singing for Dharmendra, Manhar Udhas singing for Vinod Khanna, while Asha Bhosle sings for both Hema Malini and Ranjita Kaur.