9-year-old Indian-origin girl wows American audiences with her singing talent

A nine-year-old Indian-origin girl is wowing American audiences with her singing prowess, receiving rave reviews for her performance on a popular US talent show.

Pranysqa Mishra from Florida took the TV talent show ‘America’s Got Talent’ by storm last week when she belted out the Tina Turner classic “River Deep, Mountain High”.

Her powerful rendition of the song left the judges on the show Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum hugely impressed.

A report in billboard.com said Mishra’s spell-binding performance earned her the coveted ‘Golden Buzzer’ from Klum.

“I always just love singing. It makes me feel happy. Even when I was four years old, I would pretend that I have a microphone, and I would sing like I’m singing to the whole world,” the report quoted Mishra as saying.

Crediting her grandmother for her inspiration and being her driving force, Mishra said her musical idols are legends Turner, known as the Queen of Rock n Roll, singer and ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin and iconic American singer Whitney Houston.