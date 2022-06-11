A girl should have the liberty to take her own decision: Actress Shafaq Naaz
Shafaq has been winning a lot of hearts at international and national film festivals with her film X or Y wherein she plays the character of a strong and independent woman stuck in an orthodox family
Shafaq Naaz, who is known for playing Kunti in Mahabharat and Shruti in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has come forward to talk about women empowerment and equality. She has been winning a lot of hearts at international and national film festivals with her film X or Y. In the film opposite Iqbal Khan, Shafaq lives out the life of a modern career-oriented woman who finds herself in an orthodox family that constantly puts her in unfavorable circumstances leading her to leave her job and even face health complications.
When asked about what the movie tries to convey, she says "The message the film delivers is actually very simple. And that is the problem. It is very difficult for us to convey simple things to people. I'm very glad to be a part of a film like this that is actually making a difference when it comes to gender equality and women empowerment".
Shafaq herself is a strong and independent woman who in her career as an actress has depicted many roles of strong women. She has also time and again stood up for women rights. When asked about what is the real meaning of women empowerment she said, "See, at the end of the day, it always boils down to equality. A girl should have the liberty to take her own decision in life."
The short film 'X or Y' is currently doing the rounds in various film festivals, and will soon release on an OTT platform. Shafaq plans to do more films this year.
