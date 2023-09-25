"A prolific artiste": Sharmila Tagore about writer Prayag Raj

Writer-director Prayag Raj who passed away on September 23 was a prolific artiste. He scripted a majority of Manmohan Desai’s films including Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Roti, Dharam-Veer, Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish.

Raj also directed ten films, none of which was very successful. One of his early directorials was Paap Aur Punya in 1974 which starred Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore.

Tagore who is currently in London spoke to me about Raj. “I didn’t know he was gone until you told me. He had a full life. He wrote many hit films for Manmohan Desai and others. I recall the one-month outdoor shooting in Jaipur for Paap Aur Punya which he directed. The film was not a success. But I recall it with fondness because we had so much fun. Shashi’s family was there. My husband and Saif who was just a toddler, were there. There was a Tiger who accompanied Shashi. I still don’t know what his real name was. I only knew him as Tiger (Shashi’s cousin Tiger Kapoor)."