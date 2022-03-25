'A Sip of Finance': India’s first ever podcast to be launched in 8 languages
This podcast will look at the subject from a female lens with the aim to empower Indian women to gain control over their personal finances and enable financial freedom
IVM Podcasts, India’s premier podcast network, has announced the launch of a brand new finance Podcast, ‘A Sip of Finance’, to be hosted by expert Priyanka Acharya. What’s more, the podcast will be the first of its kind to be launched in 8 different languages.
While many regard finance as a topic for men, this podcast will look at the subject from a female lens with the aim to empower Indian women to gain control over their personal finances and enable financial freedom. Hosted by Priyanka Acharya, an expert with over 14 years of experience in coaching people about financial literacy, the show will focus on important financial concepts from a women-first perspective.
Listeners can follow the ‘A Sip of Finance’ podcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and Marathi.
Amit Doshi, Founder, IVM Podcasts said, “At IVM Podcasts, we aim to provide listeners with not just a variety of content, but useful, quality content. Priyanka is extremely well qualified, and is an inspiration for all women. We hope to build this show into something that not just women but anyone can turn to anytime for a quick explainer on common financial concepts.”
Priyanka Acharya, host of A Sip of Finance, says, “There is not enough awareness and education around personal finance and how women can build their own savings and learn more about investments. When a woman can handle her own money & actively involve herself in family financial processes, the whole family benefits from it. A Sip of Finance is a fun show that talks to women of all ages, across demographics and regions.”
All episodes are available on the IVM Podcasts website, app and across preferred audio platforms.