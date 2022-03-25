'A Sip of Finance': India’s first ever podcast to be launched in 8 languages

IVM Podcasts, India’s premier podcast network, has announced the launch of a brand new finance Podcast, ‘A Sip of Finance’, to be hosted by expert Priyanka Acharya. What’s more, the podcast will be the first of its kind to be launched in 8 different languages.

While many regard finance as a topic for men, this podcast will look at the subject from a female lens with the aim to empower Indian women to gain control over their personal finances and enable financial freedom. Hosted by Priyanka Acharya, an expert with over 14 years of experience in coaching people about financial literacy, the show will focus on important financial concepts from a women-first perspective.