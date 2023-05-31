A source of great eternal pride: Ayan Mukerji as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' completes 10 years

Also starring Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, the romantic comedy followed the stories of four friends—Bunny (Kapoor), Naina (Padukone), Avi (Kapur) and Aditi (Koechlin) as they go through the various adventures life has in store for them.



Mukerji, 39, revealed that he has never seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani from "beginning to end, since the day it released".



"But when I'm older and wiser—I think I will watch the movie at least once a year because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life is forever captured in this movie!" he added.



The filmmaker said even today, people recognise him more for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani than Wake Up Sid and his most recent directorial Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.



"So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!" he added.



Koechlin also celebrated the film's milestone moment on Instagram and said she will always cherish the memories she made while working on the movie.



"How we've all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can't imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can't follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations," the 39-year-old actor wrote.