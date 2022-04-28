Aamir Khan is finally out with his ‘Kahani’ - the first song from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Adds ‘Kahani’ singer Mohan Mannan, "Kahani, or the “feather song” as it’s referred to internally, is a beautiful composition by Pritam and is written by the incomparable Amitabh Bhattacharya and as soon as I entered Pritam’s studio to sing it, everyone told me just how excited they were about this song and the way it had turned out. I’m super glad I got to sing it, and can’t wait for everyone to listen to it too.

I’ve worked with Pritam and Amitabh many times in the past but never had a chance to sing for an Aamir Khan film, and considering I’m a huge fan of his acting and his movies, this is super exciting for me. I’ve had a chance to interact with him and Advait a few times because of this film, and it’s just made me realise how much thought goes into each part and how they love perfection. I hope everyone loves this song and that I’ve managed to justify the lyrics and composition to the best of my abilities!"