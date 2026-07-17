Aamir Khan says ‘3 Idiots’ character was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk

Actor Aamir Khan has said that Phunsukh Wangdu, his character in the 2009 film 3 Idiots, was not based on educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, describing the popular belief as a misconception.

Khan addressed the issue during an interaction at the London Indian Film Festival after an audience member asked whether Wangchuk had inspired the character.

“No, that’s not true actually. That is a misconception,” Khan said.

The actor said neither he nor director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi knew about Wangchuk while the film was being made.

Khan referred to a recent video featuring Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in the film, and said the assumption may have arisen from individual interpretations rather than the filmmakers’ intent.

He added that Wangchuk’s work deserved recognition independently of any perceived connection with 3 Idiots.