Aamir Khan says ‘3 Idiots’ character was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk
Actor calls the widely held belief a misconception and says the film’s makers did not know about the educationist while developing the story
Actor Aamir Khan has said that Phunsukh Wangdu, his character in the 2009 film 3 Idiots, was not based on educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, describing the popular belief as a misconception.
Khan addressed the issue during an interaction at the London Indian Film Festival after an audience member asked whether Wangchuk had inspired the character.
“No, that’s not true actually. That is a misconception,” Khan said.
The actor said neither he nor director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi knew about Wangchuk while the film was being made.
Khan referred to a recent video featuring Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in the film, and said the assumption may have arisen from individual interpretations rather than the filmmakers’ intent.
He added that Wangchuk’s work deserved recognition independently of any perceived connection with 3 Idiots.
“What he is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be the basis of the character for us to respect him,” Khan said, adding that Wangchuk had also clarified that the role was not modelled on him.
Directed by Hirani, 3 Idiots stars Khan alongside R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, with Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Vaidya in supporting roles.
The film follows three engineering students and examines friendship, academic pressure and the rigid expectations embedded in the education system through parallel timelines.
Asked about Wangchuk’s hunger strike, Khan expressed concern over his health and said he hoped the protest would end safely.
“All of us are very concerned for his health and his life,” he said. “We hope that he ends his fast and looks after his health.”
With IANS inputs