Paramount Pictures to distribute Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' globally

In a statement, Mark Viane, President International Theatrical Distribution at Paramount Pictures, said they are thrilled to bring out an event film like Laal Singh Chadda to audiences across the globe.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with V18 and Aamir Khan in bringing Laal Singh Chadda' to audiences worldwide. This retelling of the Academy Award-winning motion picture Forrest Gump' is truly something special and we can't wait for fans around the globe to experience this event film, Viane said in a statement.



Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution at Paramount Pictures, said Laal Singh Chaddha will present India's culture and history in a unique way.