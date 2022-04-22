Aanand L Rai looks back at six years of 'Nil Battey Sannata'

While talking about 'Nil Battey Sannata', Aanand said, "The moment I read the script, I knew I had to make it because the emotions behind it were so pure! I must say Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (the director) and Swara Bhasker did a fantastic job to bring such a beautiful story alive on the screen. Even after six years of its release, 'Nil Battey Sannata' has the same resonating value."



Released this day in 2016, 'Nil Battey Sannata', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, tells the story of a single mother, who works as a maid with big ambitions for her daughter. The sensitive drama, starring Swara Bhasker, dissected the relationship between a mother-daughter.