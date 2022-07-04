'Aarya' season three in development

The first season of the series revolved around a happily married woman Aarya (Sen), whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot and a threat looms over her family due to Tej's possible involvement in an illegal drug racket.



The second season followed Aarya's journey, combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.