Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi High Court over explicit fake videos, photos

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on 10 September, Wednesday, urged the Delhi High Court to protect his publicity and personality rights, and to restrain websites and platforms from using his image, likeness and persona, such as in fake videos, including sexually explicit material.

Justice Tejas Karia asked counsel for Bachchan to answer the queries raised by the court and said the matter would be heard at 2:30 p.m.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos purportedly signed by him and also sexually explicit material.

Bachchan was also represented through advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia and Dhruv Anand.

This pleas comes on the heels of a similar suit from his spouse Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earlier this week, alleging misuse of her name, image, photographs, voice and performances by websites and YouTube channels and others for commercial or personal gains.

With PTI inputs