Abhishek Banerjee's short film 'Vakeel Babu' makes its way to New York Indian Film Festival 2022
The film is directed by Sumit Purohit and stars Abhishek Banerjee, Bhamini Oza Gandhi and Lovleen Mishra
Abhishek Banerjee has always been seen exploring unique characters in his films. Be it the audience or the filmmakers, the actor has won the hearts of many with his talent and performance and has all the potential to shine bright on the global stage.
Recently the actor, took to his social media to share that his short film 'Vakeel Babu' has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. He has played the role of a lawyer in the film.
The film traces the journey of Shiraz Hassan (played by Banerjee) as he rediscovers his purpose in the judicial system after being distracted with chasing success through his digital video channel.
Emerging from in-depth, on-ground research on the legal challenges for victims of gender-based violence (GBV), Vakeel Babu aims to drive conversation on the essential role lawyers play in the lives of clients seeking justice against gender-based violence, specifically domestic violence.
Abhishek's 'Vakeel Babu' is directed by Sumit Purohit who has also directed Scam 1993, which has also made its place in the BAFTA 2020-21.
Besides 'Nazarandaaz' and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genre films including ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’ and Telugu thriller ‘Runway’.