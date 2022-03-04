Actor Ashutosh Rana and poet Aalok Shrivastav's new collaboration on Shiv Tandav Stotra goes viral
Renowned poet and bollywood lyricist Aalok Shrivastav has successfully done poetic translation of ‘Shiva Tandava Stotra’ in Hindi which was in Sanskrit and actor Ashutosh Rana is seen lending his voice to this.
The video was released on the eve of Maha Shivratri and got viral on social media with millions of views in just a few hours. It has been garnering accolades from all over. Celebrities like Manoj Bajpaye, Kailash Kher, Manoj Muntashir, Richa Anirudh and many more netizens have shared it on their social media handle. The video in the voice of Ashutosh Rana is being applauded and loved by many people.
Sharing about the whole idea Aalok said, “The Shiva Tandava Stotra was written by Ravana, the asura King and devotee of Shiva to please Him which is in Sanskrit and we have given a poetic translation to it in Hindi. So Ashutosh Rana came up to me with the idea of this. We have collaborated before as well and he has recited a lot of my poems which include poems 'Baabuji' & “Manushya” which received a lot of accolades on social media with millions of views. Hence, we came with this new collaboration on the eve of Maha Shivratri and recorded this audio video project in Kailash Kher's studio to make it on bigger level."
Actor Ashutosh Rana said, "For a long time, I had this wish of translating the Shiv Tandava Stotras in an easy language to make it understandable for larger people. So when I came up with this idea, Aalok appreciated me and took it with excitement. I'm happy to say that with the blessings of Lord Shiva, he translated the shloks beautifully and executed the whole thing very effortlessly. We both are very spiritual towards lord Shiva and collaborating for something like this feels amazing. I have recited Aalok's poems but this is something bigger and I'm eagerly looking forward to it."
Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana is best known for his versatile roles in films and renowned poet and Bollywood lyricist Aalok Shrivastav who is a critically acclaimed writer and whose poems have been recited by many notable actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ashutosh Rana and has also given lyrics to many Bollywood films.
