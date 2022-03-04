Actor Ashutosh Rana and poet Aalok Shrivastav's new collaboration on Shiv Tandav Stotra goes viral

Renowned poet and bollywood lyricist Aalok Shrivastav has successfully done poetic translation of ‘Shiva Tandava Stotra’ in Hindi which was in Sanskrit and actor Ashutosh Rana is seen lending his voice to this.

The video was released on the eve of Maha Shivratri and got viral on social media with millions of views in just a few hours. It has been garnering accolades from all over. Celebrities like Manoj Bajpaye, Kailash Kher, Manoj Muntashir, Richa Anirudh and many more netizens have shared it on their social media handle. The video in the voice of Ashutosh Rana is being applauded and loved by many people.