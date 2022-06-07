Actor Ishtiyak Khan spills the beans on his upcoming 5 films along with 'Janhit Mein Jaari'
Actor Ishtiyak Khan, who is best known for his roles in Phas Gaye Re Obama, Tamasha, Yudh, Anarkali of Aarah, Jolly LLB, Ludo, Sab Kushal Mangal, Dhindora and more will now be seen in film Janhit Mein Jaari playing father of Nushratt Bharuchca.
Helmed by director Jai Basantu Singh and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali, the film is releasing on June 10 in theatres.
The actor gets candid about his role in Janhit Mein Jaari and upcoming projects.
Talking about his role he tells, "I'm playing father of Nushrratt Bharuccha who has lingerie business. When this role was offered to me, I thought there was some misunderstanding as to how I would look aged enough to be her father but then director Jai Basantu and writer Raaj Shandilya explained to me the character graph. Also casting director Parag said I was fit for the role, so I started gearing up for the same."
Sharing his working experience with Nushrratt Bharuccha and others he said, "This is the first time I'll share screen with Nushrratt and I must say she is a very focused and disciplined person who knows to balance between work and fun. With Vijay Raaz, I have worked before so it was very comfortable and amazing working with him."
Khan will also be seen in Khuda Hafiz 2. Giving insight about the same he shared, "I'm playing an innocent and helpless man who can even compromise on his dignity for survival. It's something different from what I have portrayed onscreen till now. I really enjoyed performing the part."
His next outing is Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn which is sports drama. Describing his experience working with him he said, "This is the very first time I worked with Ajay sir. He has a very different auro on set which sets you in ease to portray your character and he gave that comfortable space so it became easier for me."
He will also be seen in Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey starrer Hasal and has directed a film Shadow of Othello featuring Sanjay Mishra, Ipsita Ray Chakraverti, Vikram Kochhar, Tina Bhatia and others.
With numerous projects in pipeline, he shares about how OTT has opened plenty of opportunities for actors like him and states,"It has given a new ray of hope for actors like us. With content based films and shows, every character gets equal importance. This has driven with a lot of opportunities for all the actors with plethora of work."
