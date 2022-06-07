Actor Ishtiyak Khan spills the beans on his upcoming 5 films along with 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Actor Ishtiyak Khan, who is best known for his roles in Phas Gaye Re Obama, Tamasha, Yudh, Anarkali of Aarah, Jolly LLB, Ludo, Sab Kushal Mangal, Dhindora and more will now be seen in film Janhit Mein Jaari playing father of Nushratt Bharuchca.

Helmed by director Jai Basantu Singh and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali, the film is releasing on June 10 in theatres.

The actor gets candid about his role in Janhit Mein Jaari and upcoming projects.