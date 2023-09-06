Actor-musician Jared Leto spotted climbing NYC building

Actor-musician Jared Leto took rock climbing to quite literally the next level, as he was seen climbing a rock building without a harness in New York city, while taking a break during his bike ride.

After pulling up to the building on bike, Leto was pictured by Page Six, taking a step back to assess the structure before making his way up.

The 'Thirty Seconds to Mars' singer tried to find his footing in the stones as he ascended the building’s facade, using the protruding bricks as leverage to pull himself higher.

The 51-year-old appeared focused as he slowly climbed a few feet above the ground before popping back down and peddling away. Though the climbing was unplanned, Leto was nonetheless aptly dressed for the occasion in a yellow tank top, blue shorts and black running shoes.