Actor Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal at a private ceremony

"Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both of our families and both of our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," the couple captioned their wedding pictures.

Both the bride and groom twinned in ivory: Sonakshi wore a saree, whereas Zaheer was dressed in a kurta-pyjama.

Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari attended the ceremony along with her fiance, actor Siddharth as well as actor-friend Huma Qureshi.

The newlyweds will later host a reception for friends and industry colleagues at a fine-dining restaurant in Worli.

Sweets were distributed to the media stationed outside the reception venue.

"Thank you for showering us with so much love, happiness and kindness on the most important day of our lives! Your support and wishes mean the world to us," read a message from Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Though there was no official confirmation from the couple, the rumours of their wedding started doing social media rounds earlier this month.