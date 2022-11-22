Actors must stand by their producers, Karthik Aaryan on stardom, success and more

In spite of your growing stardom, you refuse to hike your price during these times when actors with multiple flops insist that they can charm the sun and the moon. Why is that?

I can’t talk on behalf of others, but I personally believe that with the audiences' rapidly changing tastes, nothing is predictable. We as actors need to stand by our producers at such a time so that we can all enjoy the success of a film, which as it were takes the combined effort of the entire team. By doing so, filmmakers tend to have more liberty to make larger-than-life cinema, spend good amounts on quality content, as well as be cautious with budgets. All of this is possible if actors stand by them.

Would you say Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a game-changer for you?

At the time, nothing seemed to be working in the movie theatres, so it was really scary for us all. But to have this sort of box-office success is a game-changer for everyone in the team. Right from the makers to us actors,all our efforts paid off, and how!

How has it changed your life and career?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a game-changer for me personally: the way the masses have reacted to it is something else. I'm also really amazed to see how the kids, especially have reacted to it. I feel they have given immense love to BB2 and Rooh Baba. A film’s success multiplies the love that the audiences have for an actor and that’s the biggest takeaway post this film.

Did the quality of films being offered to you change after Bhool Bhulaiya 2?

Yes, it has brought a lot of interesting scripts and film offers my way, especially from directors that I always wished to work with. This is because they got the chance to see my potential. But that also comes with its own set of responsibilities. So, my focus is to keep delivering on that front for my audiences.

How do you choose your scripts? What is the basic criteria?

Choosing a script is always a tough decision. I really pay attention to a few things. Firstly, is it something that excites me? Is the script interesting enough to keep me hooked till the end? Secondly, is it something I, as an audience member, would want to watch with my family or friends or even alone? These are the questions I ask myself before accepting a film. I'm always looking to do something new. I look for scripts that give me the chance to do something new as an actor to keep surprising my audiences.

You have quite a slate of projects coming up, don't you?

Yes, from Freddy to Satyaprem Ki Katha, from Shehzada to Aashiqui 3 to Kabir (Khan) Sir's next, all these films have such varied concepts. But that's not all -- their writing was full of soul and the wonderful characters excite and satisfy me as an actor.

You are very comfortable with fan attention. How do you manage to keep calm when they crowd you?

I’ve always yearned for the masses' love. An actor is only worth anything when he has the love of the fans. I am so glad that I've been lucky enough to have the most loyal, supportive and loving fans ever since Pyaar Ka Punchnama. With time, their love has only multiplied.

But fans can be demanding, can't they?

You know, when I get crowded or surrounded by them at a theatre or an event, I can see myself in them. I used to be one of them myself. So, I know how earnest they are. I just love my fans. ‘Fanception’ is a word that truly captures my love and emotion for them and I will keep striving hard to keep proving myself worthy of their love.

When you look back on your days of struggle, do you feel grateful, angry or both?

Of course I am grateful. One's struggle may be difficult or smooth. But it defines your future and makes you who you are. I faced a lot of difficulties back in my days of looking for work, but I am extremely grateful for that. Your struggle teaches you more than success ever can and mine has taught me to be patient, to never give up, and to be relentless in the effort you put into your work. Success will automatically follow as a by-product. My main goal is to always keep entertaining.