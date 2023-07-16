Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies aged 76

British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin has passed away in Paris aged 76, the French Culture Ministry said on Sunday.

The London-born entertainer suffered from health problems in recent years that forced her to cancel concerts. She had a mild stroke in 2021.

Birkin first became famous internationally in 1969 when she and her lover, the late French musician Serge Gainsbourg, sang the controversial hit song "Je t'aime...moi non plus" with sexually explicit lyrics.