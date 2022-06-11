Actress Naina Singh: There's no point rushing into anything mediocre just for the sake of working
After appearing in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, India's Next Superstar, and Splitsvilla, the actress emerged as a strong-headed, self-made woman and has been loved for her unfiltered nature
Naina, who likes to pick her projects wisely says, "Waiting patiently for the right projects to come by has its own benefits. There's no point rushing into anything mediocre just just for the sake of working. I'm currently reading a lot of scripts and looking to do work that can actually add value to my work profile, and not just add to the quantity of projects I do".
Well it's clear that the actress only wants to be part of substantial projects; also considering her phenomenal acting craft, we're sure she'll pick projects that challenge the actor in her. "In today's time, good content is the most important and although several offers are coming by, I'm looking for content that can help showcase my acting potential" she adds.
After appearing in reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, India's Next Superstar, and Splitsvilla, the actress emerged as a strong-headed, self-made woman and has been loved for her unfiltered nature.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines