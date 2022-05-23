After 8 years in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon now begins a new journey as an entrepreneur

Kriti Sanon, one of Indian cinema's biggest leading names made her debut in the industry 8 years ago with the film, Heropanti. Now, so many years of success down the lane, she is all set to embark upon a new journey on the same day as she turns an entrepreneur.

Sharing a picture with her "tribe", one of the fittest actresses of the country shares, "They say “ Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe”.

I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that.