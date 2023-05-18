After Jackie Chan, Bret Lee, it's going to be Rema on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Nigerian singer Rema, who has belted out the viral song 'Calm Down' will be seen appearing as a guest on the comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.



The shoot of the same will take place on Thursday with the show's host Kapil Sharma. It is the only Indian TV show, where Rema is appearing on while touring in India.



He is the first international guest to come this season. In past there have been international guests Jackie Chan and Bret Lee who have appeared on the show



Born as Divine Ikubor, Rema is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single 'Calm Down', the remix of which, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the US Afrobeats Songs for a record-setting 35 weeks.