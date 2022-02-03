After Shabana, Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive, Karan Johar’s shooting postponed again

Says a source, “The shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was to begin on February 2 and end on February 14. First Shabana Azmi tested positive and now Jaya Bachchan. Karan has now called off the schedule. He doesn’t want to take risk with the rest of the cast and crew.”

Like they say, Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai.