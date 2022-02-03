After Shabana, Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive, Karan Johar’s shooting postponed again
Jaya Bachchan, who was spared the Covid-19 virus when her entire family—her husband Amitabh, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya—were infected in 2020 has got the virus.
The project that gets most directly affected is Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan star in pivotal role. The shooting of the next schedule in Delhi has been postponed.
Says a source, “The shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was to begin on February 2 and end on February 14. First Shabana Azmi tested positive and now Jaya Bachchan. Karan has now called off the schedule. He doesn’t want to take risk with the rest of the cast and crew.”
Like they say, Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai.
