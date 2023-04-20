‘Afwaah’ directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha is set to release on 5 May

Producer Anubhav Sinha added, "It’s been an enriching experience collaborating with Sudhir on this important film. I believe 'Afwaah' is a very important film that accomplishes our objective of producing films that are high on content."

Director Sudhir Mishra said, "What if the monster chasing you is a bloody rumour? Basically you’re screwed because there’s no place to hide. The monster will always get there before you. What is worse is that sometimes the monster comes in the shape of a friend or a lover or a parent. If this is not the basis of an f-ing good thriller, then I don’t know what is! "

Afwaah is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks and will release on the 5 May 2023.