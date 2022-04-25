Ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s digital release Sanjay Bhansali speaks
The filmmaker has personally supervised the mastering of the digital version of Gangubai Kathiawadi to ensure that the film would be equally thrilling on the OTT platform
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s superhit Gangubai Kathiawadi will start streaming on Netflix from April 26.
Apparently the filmmaker has personally supervised the mastering of the digital version of Gangubai Kathiawadi to ensure that the film would be equally thrilling on the OTT platform to those who have seen the film on the large screen and for those experiencing the film for the first time.
Says SLB, “All I can say at the moment is, the digital premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be as exciting for the audience as it is for us. The film was loved by the audience in theatres. I am positive it will receive the same love from the home-viewing audience.”
The one major change that has happened since the theatrical release of Gangubai Kathiawadi is the marital status of the film’s heroine Alia Bhatt. Since the film’s release she has becomes Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. So technically this is Alia’s first release since marriage.