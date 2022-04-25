Ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s digital release Sanjay Bhansali speaks

Says SLB, “All I can say at the moment is, the digital premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be as exciting for the audience as it is for us. The film was loved by the audience in theatres. I am positive it will receive the same love from the home-viewing audience.”

The one major change that has happened since the theatrical release of Gangubai Kathiawadi is the marital status of the film’s heroine Alia Bhatt. Since the film’s release she has becomes Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. So technically this is Alia’s first release since marriage.