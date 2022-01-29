Ajay Devgn debuts on OTT, takes on role of a cop in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Rudra- The Edge of Darkness'

Can pinning one’s hopes on humanity push one towards sacrificing everything to save it? Disney+ Hotstar’s latest crime thriller, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness discovers just that as it takes viewers on a journey into the dark oceanic depths of criminal minds.

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting psychological crime drama is headlined by celebrated actor Ajay Devgn in the fierce avatar of a cop for the very first time on a digital series. Spanning across 6 episodes, this series is an Indian rendition of the iconic, globally successful British series – Luther. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama features a stellar cast that includes Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles; the Hotstar Specials’ is coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.