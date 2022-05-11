Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj': Sunny Deol has the last laugh

Akshay Kumar is being savagely trolled for what was meant to be his his “ferocious” , “valorous”, “chivalrous” act as the legendary 12th century warrior Prithviraj Chauhan.

Going by the reactions to the trailer Akshay's performance seems to have misfired badly .

Innumerable netizens have compared Akshay’s Prithviraj (there is a strong opposition to the ‘Chauhan’ being dropped from the film’s title) with his burlesque period drama Housefull 4 where he had played Bala, a banished prince from the 15th century, eliciting peals of laughter for his costumed over-the-top act.