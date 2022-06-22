Akshay on 'deconstructing' himself as an actor, BO clash of 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Later Akshay commented on the clash of the dates as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is releasing on the same date and how it will impact the box office success of the movie.



"It's not a clash. It is about two good movies coming together. And it's a big day. People will be having holidays. It's the time of Raksha Bandhan. And due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it's natural that in one week two films are coming together. I hope both films have a good run."



When asked why Akshay and Bhumi said 'Yes' to the movie, Bhumi answered: "It's the script and the story is about siblings. Moreover I am a huge fan of Aanand Sir's work and was waiting for an opportunity to work with him. And then my other favourite is Akshay sir. I am very lucky to have been a part of it."



Furthermore, Akshay opened up about the criteria for selecting movies in the past few years and playing different kinds of roles from action, comedy to historical.



"I love to deconstruct myself. Whenever I take a film I want to deconstruct. So my criteria is to challenge myself in every project and do something different. When I joined the industry I was just doing action and it took time to break my image. Now I want to break my image and do something different every time."



He also asserted that this movie not only deals with the problem of dowry but also offers a solution to it.



"'Like aToilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Padman' tried to resolve or offer a solution to the problems. Similarly, in this film we are not only talking about dowry but also offering a solution."



'Raksha Bandhan' is directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.