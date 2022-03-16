Entertainment

Ali Fazal shares candid images with co-star Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'

The movie's shoot schedule recently wrapped up in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia

Ali Fazal, popularly known as 'Guddu bhaiya' from his crime drama web-show on Amazon Prime, will next be seen in another Hollywood project titled 'Kandahar', co-starring, Gerard Butler. The movie's shoot schedule recently wrapped up in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia and the actor has now shared some candid images with his Co-star and team of the film.

Apart from this one, Ali Fazal was recently seen as part of a murder mystery in 'Death on the Nile' which has done phenomenally at the box office crossing over 100 million globally.


