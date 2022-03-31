Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi head to Canada for final schedule of Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Khufiya'
As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards the end of the year
Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will soon be seen in 'Khufiya' that takes them to shadowy world of spies. Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, It also stars Ashish Vidyarthi besides the three actors. News is that the film is going to be wrapped up soon as the cast and crew has already started shooting the last schedule of the film in Canada.
According to a source close to the unit of Khufiya, 'the final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting in Canada. They were meant to do this earlier but due to the omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further. As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards the end of the year”.
