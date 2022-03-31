Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi head to Canada for final schedule of Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Khufiya'

According to a source close to the unit of Khufiya, 'the final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting in Canada. They were meant to do this earlier but due to the omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further. As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards the end of the year”.