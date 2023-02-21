Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win best actor awards

Alia Bhatt has won best actress and Ranbir Kapoor the best actor at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on February 20.

Alia's award was for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir bagged the actor award for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

During the award ceremony, Alia Bhatt and Rekha were seen sharing a beautiful moment on the red carpet.