Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win best actor awards
Alia's award was for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt has won best actress and Ranbir Kapoor the best actor at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on February 20.
Alia's award was for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir bagged the actor award for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.
During the award ceremony, Alia Bhatt and Rekha were seen sharing a beautiful moment on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, Kangana lashed out and expresses anger over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor winning best actress and actor awards.
The Dhaakad actress took to her Twitter and lashed out at the “nepo mafia for snatching all the awards from deserving talents”.
Rishab Shetty won the most promising actor award of the year for Kantara.
R Balki won the best director award for the Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol-starrer Chup: Revenge of The Artist, which was a tribute to Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool.
The film of the year award went to S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR. Varun Dhawan was given the critics choice for best actor award for playing a werewolf in Bhediya.
