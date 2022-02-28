Alia Bhatt continues her reign at the box office, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' collects 15.3 Cr on day 3
Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa
Alia Bhatt’s recent outing - Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film helmed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali created a massive buzz. After having a good run on Friday [10.50 crores] and Saturday [13.32 crores], the film grew further on Sunday and recorded 15.3Cr. It has had a solid weekend run making the grand total to 39.12 Cr.
Alia is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood and has managed to bring back audiences to the cinemas and revive the business.
Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular