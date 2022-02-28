Alia Bhatt continues her reign at the box office, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' collects 15.3 Cr on day 3

Alia Bhatt’s recent outing - Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film helmed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali created a massive buzz. After having a good run on Friday [10.50 crores] and Saturday [13.32 crores], the film grew further on Sunday and recorded 15.3Cr. It has had a solid weekend run making the grand total to 39.12 Cr.