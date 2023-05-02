Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

"My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look," she posted.



Alia wrote: "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met."



"A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," she concluded.