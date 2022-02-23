Alia Bhatt’s transformative performance in 'Gangubai' will change the course of her career

It is amusing and a tad annoying to hear the expert opinions of those who have not see Gangubai Kathiawadi. Many feel Alia is too “upperclass” to play a sex worker from Kamathipura.

Many felt the same when Sharmila Tagore was signed to play a hardcore sex worker in Gulzar’s Mausam. Gulzar Saab was advised by his well-wishers to drop the idea of Sharmila as a streetwalker before it was too late, as Ms Tagore was seen to be too sophisticated for the part.

But the filmmaker stuck to his guns. And Sharmila Tagore won her one and only National award for best actress in Mausam.