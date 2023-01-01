Alia, Ranbir host pyjama party; Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan attend

She wrote in the caption: "Happy new new ... with my loveliest ones." In the images, Alia can be seen in a grey pyjama set while Ranbir is in a black pyjama set. Alia also shared two solo pictures of herself in which she is sitting in a balcony wearing a 2023 headband.



2022 had been a special year for Ranbir and Alia. Alia tasted success on the professional front with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Brahmastra', and Ranbir swung back to the top with 'Brahmastra' after the initial hiccup of his summer release 'Shamshera'.



Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 at their Vastu residence in Mumbai and also welcomed their baby girl Raha in November.