All eyes on Manushi Chillar at Filmfare Middle East

Winner of Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, whose performance in her debut film Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar was lauded, grabbed eyeballs with her gorgeous outfit at the recently concluded Filmfare Middle East.

The actress strutted the red carpet in a gold plunging neckline outfit designed by Laith Maalouf. She kept her look chic and classy with minimalistic accessories and nude make-up.

On the work front, Manushi will next be seen in Tehran opposite John Abraham.