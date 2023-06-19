All movie theatres will play ‘Adipurush’ without objectionable dialogues from June 20

Theatres across India have been informed by the producers of Adipurush that they must play the controversial film without the objectionable dialogues attributed to Lord Hanuman.

For those who came in late, there has been a national uproar against the ‘tapori’ dialogues given to Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, especially the line, “Tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki (The oil is your fathers, the fire is also your fathers, and it is your father who will burn)”

From Tuesday, June 20, considered an auspicious day for Bajrang Bali Hanuman, all theatres will play Adiprush without the offensive lines from the first show onwards.

In the meanwhile, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla claims he has received death threats for the “offending” dialogues in Adipurush, from whom or where he did not specify.