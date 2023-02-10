All the details on KGF superstar Yash's next

For those hoping for the third part of the KGF franchise from Kannada superstar Yash, here is the bad and the good news.

The bad news is that Yash is not doing KFG 3 next.

“Yash doesn’t want to be branded as the KGF star like Sean Connery and Daniel Craig who were branded as James Bond. After spending a good five years of his life working on the KGF franchise twice, Yash wants to take a break from KGF,” informs a source very close to Yash.

The good news is that the project that Yash is now working on will feature him in a role as dynamic and crowd-pleasing as KGF.

“But it will be completely different in look and personality from KGF,” informs the source.