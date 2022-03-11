Always wanted to do comedy, didn't see any fun in heroine roles: Shubha Khote

I love acting. I enjoy myself on sets and hence I continue to work. I also do a lot of theatre. So, acting has stayed with me for 66 years. I have always played character roles and never the heroine. So, that is why I think I lasted as long, the 84-year-old actor told PTI in a telephonic interview.



Khote is synonymous for playing happy-go-lucky and affable parts, a move that she said has been deliberate.



The actor, who describes herself as a jovial and friendly person, said she was keen on doing comedic roles as they gave her more scope to perform.



"I always wanted to do comedy. I came with the intention of becoming a comedian and not the heroine. I was comfortable with comedy," Khote said.



"I feel the heroine's roles didn't have much scope to act and perform, you just sing songs and be there, unless there is an extraordinary role and subject written especially for women. For instance, Nutan did women-centric roles. So, unless there is no heroine-oriented role then there is no fun in being a heroine, she said.