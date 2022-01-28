Amazon Prime Video announces a chilling, psychological thriller 'Bestseller'

Prime Video, one of India’s most loved entertainment destinations announced on Friday its latest Amazon Original series, Bestseller. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni, in prominent roles, the series has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal.

Produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production LLP, Bestseller is a nail-biting, new-age suspense thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings. When the lives of two strangers suddenly collide, their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on many lives. Bestseller will premiere on Prime Video from February 18 in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.