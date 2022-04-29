Amazon Prime Video: Several stars to make OTT debut, complete lineup for 2022 announced

A first of its kind, a graphic novel’s adaptation into a web series, The Village will tell the tale of an urban family who encounters mutants while crossing a village in the midst of the night. The show will mark Arya’s debut in an OTT web series, and will also star Divya Pillai.



Based on stories of love from NYT’s columns and adapted to give a local, unique flavour of love, Prime Video launched the trailer of Modern Love: Mumbai, while also giving a sneak-peek into glimpses of Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad. Three cities, three languages, and six stories of love in each, the global franchise finally comes to India.

Introducing Siddharth Malhotra as a supercop in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse, Indian Police Force is set to take Indian content to global levels, believes Shetty.

Besides all of these, the platform will be releasing new seasons of Breathe: Into the Shadows, Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please (where Jim Sarbh will also be seen), Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Mumbai Diaries, The Family Man, Panchayat and Comicstaan.

Amazon Original Movies

Starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Gajraj Rao, the OTT platform is all set to release Maja Maa. Talking about her film, the actress said that she’s grateful to have learnt something new on the sets each day from the lovely people she worked with.

Amazon also announced Ammu, a tale of a woman wronged, at the event.

Brand associations

Vikram Malhotra, the founder and CEO of Abundantia, took to the stage to share a glimpse of Ram Setu, the Akshay Kumar-starrer, that is a co-production between his company and Amazon. Other co-productions between the two include Neeyat, a Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery, which will also feature Prajakta Koli, Shahana Goswami, Danish Rizvi, Mita Vashist and Shashank Arora. The OTT platform and Abundantia’s new web series Hush Hush also marks the debut of Juhi Chawla, and stars Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Ayesha Jhulka.

With Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh SIdhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Amazon has a licensing deal that will bring five of their new movies straight to the platform after their theatrical release, including Fukrey 3, Phone Bhoot, Yudhra, Jee Le Zara, and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan. Besides these, Excel Entertainment is also a co-producer on two of Amazon’s new web series, Dahaad, that has turned its lead Sonakshi SInha into an avid biker, and Bambai Meri Jaan, which outlines the stories of crime in a post-independence Mumbai, starring Kay Kay Menon.

Similar to Excel Entertainment, Amazon also announced a licensing deal with Yash Raj Films, for the films Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Pathan, Tiger 3, and Prithviraj. A similar deal with Ajay Devgn Films will bring Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa to the OTT platform.

Dharma Productions’ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Mera Naam will also hit the OTT platform soon. Under the banner of Dharmatic, Amazon Prime will also bring out a docu-series called India Love Project, a web series Call Me Bae and a film Aye Watan Mere Watan.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who was present at the event, to announce the co-production of Tiku Weds Sheru, with her company Manikarnika Films, talked about how her time in the film industry has come full circle. Ranaut said, “I debuted as an actor on April 28th, 2006, when Gangster released, and on April 28th, 2022, I’m debuting as a producer.” Tiku Weds Sheru will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. She added that this film is a love story set in the midst of the beauty and brutality of life.

Docu-Series

In a new venture, Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with different forces to bring out docu-series for its audiences. The very first of these will be on Punjabi music, hip-hop, and India’s favourite brown munda, This is AP Dhillon.

The other two docu-series that wll be out soon on the OTT platform are Cinema Marte Dum Tak, which is a Vice Media production, and Dancing on the Grave, an India Today production.

Young Adults

Not forgetting the demographic that makes a big chunk of Prime Video’s audience, the OTT platform has three shows all ready that are everything young and adult. Jee Karda, starring Tamanna Bhatia, is a show about friendship, turbulence and trauma. While Adhura, is a supernatural horror thriller, Crash Course is a drama set in Kota about students stuck between two warring institutes.

Besides all of this, Amazon is also introducing live cricket on the platform, knowing full well how important the sport is to India, to keep up with its promise of immersive entertainment.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon studios, at the event talked about how the studio is trying to make Amazon, a home for talent. For consumers who are diverse, Amazon's aim is to look for artists and voices and stories that are new and unique but deeply personal. Calling Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, a story nurturer, Salke went on to talk about how Amazon is also diversifying on its own end by giving space to more women filmmakers.

Purohit also addressed how challenging it is to find a story that speaks to one and all in a multitude where stories are present in every nook and corner. But, she added, the people at Amazon are enablers who make what Kelly Day, VP of International for Prime Video, called "very scaled but very unique experiences that are locally relevant".

(Prime Video Presents India was organised in Mumbai on April 28th, 2022, by Amazon Prime Video.)