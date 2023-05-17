Amitabh, Anushka take lift on motorbikes; Mumbai Police impose fine on riders for helmet rule violation

The Mumbai Police have imposed fine on riders of two motorcycles for not wearing helmet while offering lift to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on the city roads, an official said on Wednesday.

"Amitabh and Anushka both have been fined through their riders for bike ride without helmets on Mumbai roads," a senior police official told PTI.

The fines were imposed in the two separate incidents after some people pointed out on social media that the riders violated the mandatory helmet rule, he said.

The Mumbai Traffic Police uploaded on their Twitter handle copies of the challans issued on Tuesday against riders of both the vehicles.