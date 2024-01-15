Big B buys plot near Ram Temple in Ayodhya to build home

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 10,000 square feet plot for around Rs 14.5 crore in a project in Ayodhya that is being developed by Mumbai-based realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha, sources said on Monday.

House of Abhinandan Lodha confirmed the deal but did not share any financial details. According to the sources, the plot measuring around 10,000 square feet, located in 'The Sarayu' project, was sold at Rs 14.5 crore.

"I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart... I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," Bachchan said.

In a statement, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of the House of Abhinandan Lodha, said Bachchan's investment in the Ayodhya project reflects confidence in the city's economic potential and deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage.