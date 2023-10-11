Amitabh Bachchan: What a journey it has been

When he left his job in a private company in Kolkata to go to Mumbai to become a film actor, Amitabh Bachchan took his driver’s licence along in case he needed to forget his celluloid dreams and come down to earth to make a living driving a taxi.

Today fifty-four years after he made his acting debut in K.A. Abbas’ Saat Hindustani, Bachchan is regarded as the single-most influential star-actor of the Indian cinema.

If his 'angry young man' persona revolutionised the image of the Hindi film hero in the 1970s and 80s, his miraculous makeover in the new millennium as the host of India’s most avidly watched television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and as the seasoned trouper in Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein and Rakesh Mehra’s Aks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, Shoojit Sircar's Piku and Aniruddha Bhattacharya’s Pink has left all cynics and disbelievers agape.

Looking back on his career we see the Allahabad-born Bachchan’s sustained and unparalleled superstardom as a triumph of gentlemanly intelligence over the habitual games of one upmanship that are played in the film industry.