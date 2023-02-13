Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur feature on the book cover of John le Carré’s The Night Manager

The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager is creating history. The show, which is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th February 2023, is an adaptation of John le Carré’s book with the same name and in a first, the book will now feature the film’s leading men, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, as its cover. This is the first time ever that an Indian show will be featuring on an international bestseller.

On this milestone, Anil Kapoor said, “To be featured on the cover of a bestselling novel...this has to be one of the most incredibly memorable moments of my acting career! When you've been in the industry for as long as I have, it's easy to think that you've seen everything, but I could not have imagined something like this even in my wildest dreams. So grateful and humbled by this honor!”