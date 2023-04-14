Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have Midnight Screening at Cannes 2023

Director Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" is headed to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The film will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala.

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) shared the update on its official Twitter page.

"KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SéanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023," the post read.