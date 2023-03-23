Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launch new non-profit initiative SeVVA

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Wednesday announced the merger of their respective foundations and launched a new initiative, called SeVVA.

In a joint statement, the Bollywood star and Indian cricketer said the new initiative will help people in need and is not confined to any particular cause.

"In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.