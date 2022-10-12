Armaan Malik nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards 2022!

Talking about this honour, Armaan says, "I am elated to earn yet another nomination at the prestigious MTV EMAs for my English single, 'You'!



"Last time, I'd won the award for my debut single 'Control' and it was such a massive career milestone for me! I hope to make my fans, family and the country proud once again. I wish the very best to the other talented nominees alongside me, this is a big moment for all of us."



Public voting for award categories is now live on the MTV EMAs website: https://armaan.lnk.to/voteAM4EMA



The awards ceremony celebrating global artists will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13.