Mughal-e-Azam is 63: 'Pyar Kiiya toh Darna Kya' has a new poignancy in the age of 'love jihad'

K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam featured one of composer Naushad’s most accomplished musical scores of all time. The indomitable Lata Mangeshkar toplined the soundtrack with imperishable songs like 'Beqas pe Karam Kijiye', 'Mohe Panghat pe Nandlal', 'Mohabbat ki Jhoothi Kahaani pe Roye', 'Humein Kaash Tumse Mohabbat Na Hoti', 'Khuda Nigehban', and others.

But 'Pyar Kiiya toh Darna Kya' was the iconic one — and carries a particular poignancy in this age of persecution over supposed 'love jihads'.

There was a time when the sentiment of being fearlessly in love was welcome, however. Lata-ji recalls, “The response to this particular song was beyond anything we had imagined. Naushad-saab composed some other very beautiful songs for me in Mughal-e-Azam. We never knew 'Pyar Kiya toh Darna Kya' would become one of the film’s USPs. People went back to see the film over and over again for this song. They showered coins on the screen!”

When I told Lata-ji that her singing contributed 70 per cent of the success of 'Pyar Kiya toh Darna Kya', however, she disagreed: “I’d credit Madhubala’s beauty and dancing with its success as much as my singing, if not more.”

It is popular belief that to get the echo effect of the song, Naushad made Lata-ji sing in the bathroom of the recording studio!

Lata-ji debunked this myth.